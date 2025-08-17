Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts

Spain is battling dozens of wildfires as extreme heat complicates firefighting efforts.
As a result, the government sent an extra 500 soldiers from the military emergency unit to help with firefighting.
Several fires in Galicia have combined into a major blaze, causing highway and rail closures.
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected.
In the past week, the wildfires in Spain have killed three people and destroyed over 115,000 hectares of land.
As per multiple reports, some areas in Spain are expected to reach extreme temperature of up to 45 on Sunday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference in Ourense, "There are still some challenging days ahead and, unfortunately, the weather is not on our side."
He said that more military personnel would be sent, raising the total number of troops helping fight the fires in Spain to 1,900.
Virginia Barcones, director general of emergency services, told Spanish public TV temperatures were expected to drop from Tuesday, but for now the weather conditions were "very adverse".
"Today there are extremely high temperatures with an extreme risk of fires, which complicates the firefighting efforts," Barcones added.