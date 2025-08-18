Home / Sports

Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs

The first release of this Crocs-NFL collection includes shoes and accessories

Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs
Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs

Crocs, the shoe company has made a long-term agreement with the NFL to produce and sell clogs with 14 NFL team logos.

This agreement with the NFL is part of Crocs' existing collection of sports partnership which already include leagues like the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and college teams such as the University of Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Reports revealed that this NFL partnership comes after the recent NFL Draft where player Ashton Jeanty was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders while wearing special black Crocs decorated with crystals.

The first release of this Crocs-NFL collection includes shoes and accessories.

The first seven team featured are the Chiefs, Steelers, Lions, 49ers, Eagles, Raiders and Broncos and over time, all 32 NFL teams will be included in the collection.

Fans can customize the clogs with the team theme NFL charms which will be available for purchase online at Crocs' website and on the NFLShop during the NFL season.

The comes amid tariff pressures as much of Croc’s merchandise is made in countires like China, Indonesia, Mexico, Bosnia and Vietnam.

Considering this, Crocs plans to cover most of the $90 million in tariff costs by cutting expenses, diversifying its supply chain and managing inventory efficiently.

You Might Like:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes key target for Birmingham City summer move

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes key target for Birmingham City summer move
Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas from Liverpool two years ago and has since played 44 games for the Turkish club

Carlos Sainz admits concerns over Williams prior to signing

Carlos Sainz admits concerns over Williams prior to signing
The Spanish F1 driver joined Williams Racing after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025 season

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr’s new 2025-26 home kit

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr’s new 2025-26 home kit
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract

Ben Doak leaves Liverpool as Bournemouth seal £20M deal

Ben Doak leaves Liverpool as Bournemouth seal £20M deal
Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto

Tom Brady reveals Kobe Bryant inspiration to handle kids' competitive drive

Tom Brady reveals Kobe Bryant inspiration to handle kids' competitive drive
NFL legend Tom Brady praises Kobe Bryant as he unveils secret to fuel kids' competitiveness

Messi’s coach shares major update on his physical condition after MLS clash

Messi’s coach shares major update on his physical condition after MLS clash
Lionel Messi scores against Los Angeles Galaxy to set a record not held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Iga Swiatek ‘surprised’ after advancing to Cincinnati Open final vs Paolini

Iga Swiatek ‘surprised’ after advancing to Cincinnati Open final vs Paolini
Swiatek reaches her first-ever Cincinnati Open final after beating Elena Rybakina

Jacob Ramsey joins Newcastle on five-year deal

Jacob Ramsey joins Newcastle on five-year deal
Ramsey will continue wearing the number 41 jersey, the same number he wore at Aston Villa

Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP champion secures first Austrian GP victory

Marc Marquez, six-time MotoGP champion secures first Austrian GP victory
Marc Marquez extend his lead over his brother Alex in the championship to 142 points

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising gift from Saudi journalist after engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising gift from Saudi journalist after engagement
Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Alexander Isak transfer saga: Eddie Howe breaks silence amid Liverpool links

Alexander Isak transfer saga: Eddie Howe breaks silence amid Liverpool links
Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s first bid of £110 million plus extra payments for Isak

Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands

Brighton vs Fulham Premier League clash hit with tragedy after fan dies in stands
Brighton supporter died after becoming unwell during Premier League fixture against Fulham