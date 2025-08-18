Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs

Crocs, the shoe company has made a long-term agreement with the NFL to produce and sell clogs with 14 NFL team logos.
This agreement with the NFL is part of Crocs' existing collection of sports partnership which already include leagues like the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and college teams such as the University of Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Reports revealed that this NFL partnership comes after the recent NFL Draft where player Ashton Jeanty was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders while wearing special black Crocs decorated with crystals.
The first release of this Crocs-NFL collection includes shoes and accessories.
The first seven team featured are the Chiefs, Steelers, Lions, 49ers, Eagles, Raiders and Broncos and over time, all 32 NFL teams will be included in the collection.
Fans can customize the clogs with the team theme NFL charms which will be available for purchase online at Crocs' website and on the NFLShop during the NFL season.
The comes amid tariff pressures as much of Croc’s merchandise is made in countires like China, Indonesia, Mexico, Bosnia and Vietnam.
Considering this, Crocs plans to cover most of the $90 million in tariff costs by cutting expenses, diversifying its supply chain and managing inventory efficiently.