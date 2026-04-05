Unexpected reason why Prince Edward visited Andrew as he changes Easter plans

After his surprise meeting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Edward’s huge change to his Easter plans has been revealed.
In a recent update, The Sun shared that the Duke of Edinburgh had met his disgraced elder brother at Wood Farm, marking their first meeting since the former prince’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
However, Edward’s visit to the former Duke of York did not happen due to any emotional reason but for a shockingly unexpected cause.
As per the outlet, the 62-year-old Prince went to see Andrew to hurry him along into his new residence, Marsh Farm, and prompt him to leave Wood Farm, as he was “dragging his heels.”
For those unversed, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was forcefully evicted out of Royal Lodge by King Charles after his arrest.
As renovation and maintenance work at Marsh Farm was in progress at the time, the former Duke was moved to Wood Farm for temporary stay.
Now, since the renovations have been completed, Andrew has been asked to relocated to his permanent new residence, Marsh Farm.
Notably, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie – who traditionally stay at Wood Farm – were forced to make big changes to their Easter accommodation plans this year due to Andrew.
According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have arrived at the main house in Sandringham, where they will spend Easter instead of their usual check-in at the five-bedroom farmhouse.
"Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit. Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife, who have stayed away,” a source told the outlet.
They added, "Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims. Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there.”
“Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother,” the insider further noted.
It is also worth noting that ex-Prince Andrew has been ordered to move out of Wood Farm this month.