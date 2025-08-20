Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America 

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed that he decided to leave America and move to Europe after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.
In an interview with The Times of London, The Empire Strikes Back alum said that Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris in November 2024 convinced him to leave the country.
He gave several options to his wife, Marilou York, of moving to Ireland or London, but his wife made him reconsider his plans.
The 73-year-old actor rose to fame as Luke Skywalker, also been an outspoken liberal for decades.
“‘That son of a bitch,’ I thought,” Hamill stated of Trump. “‘I’m not leaving.’”
The Big Red One stated,“The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place, the only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel. It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end.”
He continued, “Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious.”
Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, have also left the country after Trump’s triumph. However, Hamill chose to stay in America despite his intense resentment for the president.