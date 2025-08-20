Home / Entertainment

Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America

Mark Hamill wife convinced him to not let Preident Donald Trump force you leave your own hometown

Mark Hamill reveals Trumps re-election pushed him to leave America
Mark Hamill reveals Trump's re-election pushed him to leave America 

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill revealed that he decided to leave America and move to Europe after Donald Trump was re-elected as president.

In an interview with The Times of London, The Empire Strikes Back alum said that Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris in November 2024 convinced him to leave the country.

He gave several options to his wife, Marilou York, of moving to Ireland or London, but his wife made him reconsider his plans.

The 73-year-old actor rose to fame as Luke Skywalker, also been an outspoken liberal for decades.

“‘That son of a bitch,’ I thought,” Hamill stated of Trump. “‘I’m not leaving.’”

The Big Red One stated,“The bullying, the incompetence, the people in place, the only way I can deal with it without going crazy and wanting to open my veins in a warm tub is to look at it like a thick, sprawling political novel. It’s entertaining in a way because this could actually be the end.”

He continued, “Our status in the world has been crippled and that will reverberate for decades. Making Canada a 51st state? Do you know how offensive that is? And then taking over Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are hilarious.”

Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, have also left the country after Trump’s triumph. However, Hamill chose to stay in America despite his intense resentment for the president.

You Might Like:

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy

Victoria Beckham bumps into ‘Spice World’ co-star Richard E. Grant in Italy
Victoria Beckham and Richard E. Grant starred in the 1997's music film 'Spice World' alongside other Spice Girls

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’

Kevin Costner fires back at ‘Horizon’ accusation, calling It completely ‘false’
Kevin Costner claims ‘Horizon’ sexual harassment allegations are meant to ‘damage my reputation'

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary

Lana Del Rey surprises fans with wedding day memory ahead of anniversary
Lana Del Rey gave fans a glimpse of a sweet keepsake from her big day with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom makes major rebranding move after Katy Perry split
The singer-actor pair parted ways in June after staying engaged for six years and share a daughter together

Nicole Kidman drops heartfelt summer moments with daughters: ‘Memories’

Nicole Kidman drops heartfelt summer moments with daughters: ‘Memories’
Nicole Kidman shares daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her husband, Keith Urban

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights

Joe Jonas spills on in-flight romance that haunts his nights
The 'Camp Rock' alum has shared an embarrassing moment that keeps him up all night

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad

Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah pens emotional note for late dad
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband died of cancer at the age of 48, leaving behind four children

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs

Doechii faces intense backlash from fans as she cancels three festival gigs
The 'Alter Ego' singer's Live From the Swamp Tour is still scheduled to start in October in Chicago

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist

Taylor Swift's glittering album artwork sparks jaw-dropping Las Vegas twist
The 'Lover' crooner has caused frenzy on the internet due to her raunchy album cover and promotional snaps

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming

Kylie Jenner flies to Budapest to visit Timothée Chalamet amid ‘Dune 3’ filming
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shatter split rumors as they reunite in Budapest after 45 days apart

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop

Sabrina Carpenter hosts 'play date' for NYC fans ahead of album drop
The pop star hosted a secret listening party of her upcoming 'Man’s Best Friend' album for NYC fans

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek ‘thinks of’ late costar Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday
Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek Pinault shared screen in 1997’s romantic-comedy film ‘Fools Rush In’