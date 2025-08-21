Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly

Apple has significantly increased the monthly subscription price of its Apple TV+ streaming service to $12.99, marking a 30% rise from the previous $9.99 subscription price.
Effective from Thursday, August 21, 2025, and will impact current subscribers 30 days following their next renewal date.
It is pertinent to mention that the yearly subscription price remains unchanged at $99.99. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant also isn’t changing the rate for the Apple One bundle service, which starts at $19.95 per month.
Apple TV+, like other streaming services, has been raising its subscription rates. In 2023, Apple increased the rates of the Apple TV+ monthly subscription from $6.99 to $9.99.
The recent price surge marks the third time the company has increased the subscription rate for its streaming service following its release over six years ago.
Despite Apple TV+ productions accomplishing plenty of prestigious rewards. The streaming service was outpaced by Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in subscriber count.
In July, Apple revealed that it has been nominated for 81 Emmy Awards, with the renowned thriller series “Severance” leading as the year’s most-nominated series.