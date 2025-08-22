FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home

The FBI has raided former national security adviser John Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, in search of "classified records."
On Friday, August 22, in a statement, the bureau noted, "The FBI is conducting court authorised activity in the area. There is no threat to public safety."
The agency declined to provide any details on the matter; however, FBI Director Kash Patel penned on X early Friday, "NO ONE is above the law…@FBI agents on mission."
Bolton served during two Republican administrations, first as ambassador to the UN during George W. Bush's term and later as national security adviser to President Donald Trump for about a year and a half during his first term.
Trump and Bolton did not end their partnership on friendly terms, as in 2019, the president claimed that he fired the advisor, while Bolton shared that he voluntarily resigned after a disagreement.
Following that, the 76-year-old emerged as a fierce critic of Trump after the president left office the first time in 2021, even writing a 2020 memoir about his time in the administration.
Earlier this year, just several days into the office, the president cancelled Bolton's secret service, despite him being a target of an alleged murder-for-hire scheme by a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Moreover, in 2022, Bolton admitted that he was "seriously considering" running for president in the Republican primary to prevent Trump from winning another term.