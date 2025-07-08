Elon Musk slams FBI's Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme

Elon Musk called out the “no client” conclusion of the US Department of Justice's conclusion of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.
According to CNN, the DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after months of speculation and promised revelation, on Monday, July 7, revealed that accused sex trafficker Epstein died by suicide, not murder.
In a memo released, the Justice Department claimed the child sex offender did not maintain any “client list,” adding that no files related to the investigation will be made public despite promises.
The memo states, “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”
They also released 10 hours of security camera footage of Epstein’s jailhouse showing that no one entered his cell on the day of the suicide.
The announcement sparked criticism from the tech giant, who previously claimed that US President Donald Trump was in the “Epstein files.”
The Tesla boss shared an image of a scoreboard labelled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile Arrest Counter” with all zeros, poking fun that no one has been held accountable.
In a post on X he wrote, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”
The billionaire also shared a mocking meme on social media saying there is no client list “anymore.”
Notably, the recent announcement by the Department of Justice contradicts the promises made by Trump about releasing more information regarding the Epstein investigation.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi also in February claimed that a client list was “sitting on” her desk for review.