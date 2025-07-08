Elon Musk slams FBI's Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme

Elon Musk slams FBIs Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme
Elon Musk slams FBI's Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme

Elon Musk called out the “no client” conclusion of the US Department of Justice's conclusion of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

According to CNN, the DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), after months of speculation and promised revelation, on Monday, July 7, revealed that accused sex trafficker Epstein died by suicide, not murder.

In a memo released, the Justice Department claimed the child sex offender did not maintain any “client list,” adding that no files related to the investigation will be made public despite promises.

The memo states, “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

They also released 10 hours of security camera footage of Epstein’s jailhouse showing that no one entered his cell on the day of the suicide.

The announcement sparked criticism from the tech giant, who previously claimed that US President Donald Trump was in the “Epstein files.”

The Tesla boss shared an image of a scoreboard labelled “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile Arrest Counter” with all zeros, poking fun that no one has been held accountable.

In a post on X he wrote, “What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

The billionaire also shared a mocking meme on social media saying there is no client list “anymore.”

Elon Musk slams FBIs Epstein investigation conclusion, shares mocking meme

Notably, the recent announcement by the Department of Justice contradicts the promises made by Trump about releasing more information regarding the Epstein investigation. 

US Attorney General Pam Bondi also in February claimed that a client list was “sitting on” her desk for review.

Read more : World

Argentinian man abducted by military as baby reunites with family after 50 years
Argentinian man abducted by military as baby reunites with family after 50 years
The man was kidnapped during the 1976-83 dictatorship and was found by the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo

Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nail-filled sausages, sparking outrage
Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nail-filled sausages, sparking outrage
‘Hero’ sniffer dog Bruno found nine missing people during his remarkable career

YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix
YouTuber Angryginge arrested for damaging F1 car at British Grand Prix
Salford-based YouTuber, Angryginge was detained and released over suspicion of car damage at Silverstone

Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'
Grimes and Elon Musk share three children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus

Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
Archaeologists unearth 3 mysterious tombs in southern Egypt’s Aswan region
The site is located on the west side of the Nile River across from the city of Aswan in southern Egypt

Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore’s art to feature in largest ever open-air exhibition at Kew Gardens
Henry Moore is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures

Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Typhoon Danas kills two in Taiwan, thousands evacuate as storm nears China
Almost 700,000 homes face power outage and more than 300 local and international flights have been cancelled

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, ash reaches 11 miles
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano blasts ash 11 miles into the air in Indonesia

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025

Countries with highest press freedom in 2025
There are still some countries in the world that are considered the best when it comes to press freedom amid global decline

‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
‘Mushroom murder' trial: How Erin Patterson killed three with Beef Wellington?
Erin Patterson was found guilty of murdering family members with death cap mushrooms

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims

Ivanka Trump pens heartfelt message for Texas 'devastating flood' victims
Devastating Texas floods claim at least 82 lives, dozens still unaccounted for

Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
Dalai Lama commemorates his 90th birthday with support from world leaders
The 14th Dalai Lama's decision on choosing his own successor did not sit well with China causing geopolitical tensions