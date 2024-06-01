Sci-Tech

Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault

Tesla plans to fix the issue with an over-the-air software update starting in June

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault
Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday that Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system, posing an increased risk of injury in collisions.

As per Reuters,  the affected vehicles, spanning from 2012 to 2024 Model S, 2015 to 2024 Model X, 2017 to 2023 Model 3, and 2020 to 2023 Model Y, do not comply with federal safety requirements as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may fail to activate when the driver is unbelted.

Tesla plans to address the issue with an over-the-air software update, scheduled for deployment starting in June.

The update will remove the dependency on the driver seat occupancy sensor from the software and rely solely on the driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, as stated by the NHTSA.

This recall follows previous actions by Tesla, including the recall of 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in January due to a software malfunction affecting drivers' visibility while reversing.

Additionally, 3,878 Cybertrucks were recalled in April to address an issue with the accelerator pedal pad potentially coming loose and getting lodged in the interior trim.

Furthermore, US auto safety regulators initiated an investigation last month into the adequacy of Tesla's recall of over 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards, following a series of crashes.

Sci-Tech News

Nvidia on track to surpass Apple as second-most valuable company
Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla
Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch