Tesla recalls 125,000 US vehicles for seat belt warning system fault

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday that Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in its seat belt warning system, posing an increased risk of injury in collisions.
As per Reuters, the affected vehicles, spanning from 2012 to 2024 Model S, 2015 to 2024 Model X, 2017 to 2023 Model 3, and 2020 to 2023 Model Y, do not comply with federal safety requirements as their seat belt warning light and audible chime may fail to activate when the driver is unbelted.
Tesla plans to address the issue with an over-the-air software update, scheduled for deployment starting in June.
The update will remove the dependency on the driver seat occupancy sensor from the software and rely solely on the driver seat belt buckle and ignition status to activate the seat belt reminder signals, as stated by the NHTSA.
This recall follows previous actions by Tesla, including the recall of 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in January due to a software malfunction affecting drivers' visibility while reversing.
Additionally, 3,878 Cybertrucks were recalled in April to address an issue with the accelerator pedal pad potentially coming loose and getting lodged in the interior trim.
Furthermore, US auto safety regulators initiated an investigation last month into the adequacy of Tesla's recall of over 2 million vehicles announced in December to install new Autopilot safeguards, following a series of crashes.