Home / Sports

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Crystal palace have strengthen their squad by signing Spanish winger Yeremy Pino from Villarreal on Friday, August 29.

The player has signed a five-year contract with the club worth up to £26 million.

The 22-year-old will make his debut in Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Although Pino’s contract included a £69 million release clause, Villarreal agreed to sell him to Crystal Palace for a lower fee as he had less than two years remaining on his contract.

Pino is Palace's third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Walter Benitez who joined from PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer and defender Borna Sosa who moved from Ajax for £3 million.

After the signing was finalized, Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement, noting, "It's fantastic news that Yeremy - an exciting young talent, with already such an impressive record in domestic, European and international football - has chosen us as the next step in his career," as per BBC Sports.

He further added, "With an exciting season ahead for the club, competing on multiple fronts, he is a player whose talents Palace fans will particularly appreciate - and I look forward to seeing him step out at Selhurst Park."

Pino played 133 matches for Villarreal since making his debut in 2020 and in the last season, he performed exceptionally well, scoring four goals in 34 league games, helping Villarreal finish fifth in La Liga and secure a spot in the Champions League.

You Might Like:

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace
Lando Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
Check out the list of demanding system requirements of Borderlands 4 for a vivid gaming experience

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out
Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend
American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on the incident

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card
The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long been passionate about sports collectibles

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
The British driver is current sixth in the rank with 109 point, observing a 175 points difference from race leader Oscar Piastri

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid
The baseball player was part of the New York Yankees 2009 squad that won the World Series

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift
Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025
Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch
Taylor Townsend fires back at Jelena Ostapenko's 'no class' comments after US Open win