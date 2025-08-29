Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Crystal palace have strengthen their squad by signing Spanish winger Yeremy Pino from Villarreal on Friday, August 29.
The player has signed a five-year contract with the club worth up to £26 million.
The 22-year-old will make his debut in Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
Although Pino’s contract included a £69 million release clause, Villarreal agreed to sell him to Crystal Palace for a lower fee as he had less than two years remaining on his contract.
Pino is Palace's third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Walter Benitez who joined from PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer and defender Borna Sosa who moved from Ajax for £3 million.
After the signing was finalized, Palace chairman Steve Parish said in a statement, noting, "It's fantastic news that Yeremy - an exciting young talent, with already such an impressive record in domestic, European and international football - has chosen us as the next step in his career," as per BBC Sports.
He further added, "With an exciting season ahead for the club, competing on multiple fronts, he is a player whose talents Palace fans will particularly appreciate - and I look forward to seeing him step out at Selhurst Park."
Pino played 133 matches for Villarreal since making his debut in 2020 and in the last season, he performed exceptionally well, scoring four goals in 34 league games, helping Villarreal finish fifth in La Liga and secure a spot in the Champions League.