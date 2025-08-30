Home / Sci-Tech

Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations

Temporary chats feature doesn’t support connected apps, Gems, saving information, doesn't offer personalised responses

Google introduces Temporary chat for private conversations
Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations

Gemini app introduces "Temporary chat" feature, allowing users to send messages without being saved in recent chats or used for personalization.

Users can save these temporary chats for 72 hours and become inaccessible after leaving the chat.

Notably, the Temporary chats feature doesn’t support connected apps, Gems, saving information, doesn't offer personalised responses that require the Gemini App Activity setting to be turned on, and provides feedback about the response.

Recent reports revealed that Google TV and Android Auto could get Gemini support in the near future, aiming to expand the reach of the company’s AI-powered technologies.

Availability

The recently launched Gemini "Temporary chat" feature is accessible for personal users and not work or school accounts.

Apart from this feature, the Alphabet-owned Google recently announced Gemini 2.5 Flash Image — or nano banana.

Additionally, Google offered free access to its Veo 3 Fast video generation model from August 23–24 via the Gemini app and web.

Users can create up to three 8-second, 720p clips with sound. The promotion includes safety watermarks, aimed at strengthening Gemini adoption and subscriptions.

You Might Like:

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats
With this update, TikTok users can send up to nine images and videos in both one-to-one and group chats

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9
iPhone 17 lineup is set to launch at 'Awe dropping' event scheduled on September 9, 2025

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report
Samsung is expected to expand its new build to the global market in the near future

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users
Only Pixel 4 and newer, plus Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 users can access Calling Cards feature

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas
NS Alert app is developed with Alberta-based Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text
Unlike competitors’ X’s “Articles,” which are limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ feature is available to all users during testing

Samsung to host Galaxy launch event on September 4

Samsung to host Galaxy launch event on September 4
Users can stream the Galaxy live event on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel kicking off at 3pm IST on September 4

Massive Google breach hits 2.5 billion gmail accounts

Massive Google breach hits 2.5 billion gmail accounts
Follow these precautionary measures to keep your gmail account safe from any data breach in future

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience

WhatsApp introduces Writing Help feature for enhanced user experience
Writing Help feature enables users to proofread, rephrase, and adjust the time of their messages

Google AI video editor Vids free version now available to all users

Google AI video editor Vids free version now available to all users
With this significant update, Google aims to assist companies in saving costs and time

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI for improved user experience

Google introduces Gemini 2.5 Flash Image AI for improved user experience
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is accessible for Google AI Studio, Gemini API, and Vertex AI

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9
iPhone 17 series will reportedly house A19 or A19 Pro chips, the Pro models feature a redesigned camera module