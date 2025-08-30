Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations

Gemini app introduces "Temporary chat" feature, allowing users to send messages without being saved in recent chats or used for personalization.
Users can save these temporary chats for 72 hours and become inaccessible after leaving the chat.
Notably, the Temporary chats feature doesn’t support connected apps, Gems, saving information, doesn't offer personalised responses that require the Gemini App Activity setting to be turned on, and provides feedback about the response.
Recent reports revealed that Google TV and Android Auto could get Gemini support in the near future, aiming to expand the reach of the company’s AI-powered technologies.
Availability
The recently launched Gemini "Temporary chat" feature is accessible for personal users and not work or school accounts.
Apart from this feature, the Alphabet-owned Google recently announced Gemini 2.5 Flash Image — or nano banana.
Additionally, Google offered free access to its Veo 3 Fast video generation model from August 23–24 via the Gemini app and web.
Users can create up to three 8-second, 720p clips with sound. The promotion includes safety watermarks, aimed at strengthening Gemini adoption and subscriptions.