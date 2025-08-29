Home / Sci-Tech

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users

Only Pixel 4 and newer, plus Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 users can access Calling Cards feature

Google has launched a new feature to its Phone app called Calling Cards, offering users a more personalised calling experience.

The significant update removes the thumb-sized, small contact photos used in phone calls and supersedes them with entire-screen images and stylised names, which are similar to Apple’s latest Contact Posters released on iPhones in 2023.

The latest Google Phone Calling Cards feature is placed under Google's larger Material 3 Expressive design update.

How it works?

The recently introduced Google’s Calling Cards allows users to customise contact screens with photos from the gallery, Google Photos, or the camera, along with font and color options.

It is pertinent to mention that these designs are limited to your own device and aren’t shared with contacts. The latest update adds a “Take a message” feature, which answers missed calls with voicemail transcription.

With this feature, users can record a custom greeting or select from presets, with transcripts appearing in the Recents tab.

Availability

Google’s Calling Cards option is publicly accessible in variant v188 of the Phone app (as well as more recent updates).

Moreover, only Pixel 4 and newer, plus Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 users can access the feature.

