Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

The Google TV app has introduced a significant update on Android that offers a Material 3 Expressive redesign that may cause some issues for the phone-based remote.
Live in version, the latest update swaps the “Highlights” tab with a new “Hot & New” page that surfaces the latest launches, complete with auto-playing silent clips, prominent buttons for “Add to watchlist” and “Share” buttons.
The “For You” tab now integrates more Material You theming, while movies and shows adopt colours inspired by their artwork.
In addition, the built-in phone remote has received a redesign update, diversifying into a full-page and streamlined user experience instead of a sliding pane.
However, due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working, impeding access to menus in apps such as YouTube.
Previously, the feature used to work in earlier variants, but appears broken in this launch.
Recently, users found the issue and reported it to Google; now the Alphabet-owned company is likely to release a fix in the near future.
The Google TV refresh joins other recent Material 3 redesigns across Google apps, including Clock, Recorder, Keep, and Calculator.