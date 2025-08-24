Home / Sci-Tech

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

Due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working

Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign
Google TV app brings Material 3 Expressive redesign

The Google TV app has introduced a significant update on Android that offers a Material 3 Expressive redesign that may cause some issues for the phone-based remote.

Live in version, the latest update swaps the “Highlights” tab with a new “Hot & New” page that surfaces the latest launches, complete with auto-playing silent clips, prominent buttons for “Add to watchlist” and “Share” buttons.

The “For You” tab now integrates more Material You theming, while movies and shows adopt colours inspired by their artwork.

In addition, the built-in phone remote has received a redesign update, diversifying into a full-page and streamlined user experience instead of a sliding pane.

However, due to the recent update, the long-press feature on the remote’s select button has stopped working, impeding access to menus in apps such as YouTube.

Previously, the feature used to work in earlier variants, but appears broken in this launch.

Recently, users found the issue and reported it to Google; now the Alphabet-owned company is likely to release a fix in the near future.

The Google TV refresh joins other recent Material 3 redesigns across Google apps, including Clock, Recorder, Keep, and Calculator.

You Might Like:

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures

SpaceX to launch 10th starship rocket after three explosive failures
Starship’s reusability, power, and future versions are key to Elon Musk’s dream to colonise Mars by 2030.

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24

Google’s Veo 3 AI video generator free to Gemini users only for August 24
Veo 3 was previously limited to Google’s AI Ultra plan before broader launch to AI Pro subscribers in May

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing

Google introduces Vids Shortcut button to simplify Drive video editing
Vids aim to streamline video production, such as the ability to generate videos from text prompts, rearrange video clips

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs

Meta’s Hypernova AR glasses to challenge Ray-Bans with cutting-edge specs
Meta's glasses are likely to cost around $800—$200 less than earlier estimates—but higher than Meta’s Ray-Ban models

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign

Google Pixel Recorder receives Material You redesign
The latest Material 3 Expressive redesign update aims to simplify the app’s interface with larger controls

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report

Apple in talks with Google to use Gemini for Siri revamp: Report
Apple reportedly negotiated with OpenAI and Anthropic, considering whether ChatGPT or Claude may lay the foundation of Siri

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature
With this feature, the Pixel 10 series users can make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models
With this partnership, Meta will incorporate Midjourney's cutting-edge tools into future AI models and products

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series
Pixel Journal utilises on-device AI models to prompt users to fill out journal entries

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips
This move highlights the country’s push in the technological landscape amid US export restrictions on cutting-edge chips

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more
Gemini Live also receives upgraded audio model designed to improve the naturalness of speech

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android
This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message on WhatsApp when a call goes unanswered