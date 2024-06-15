Health

'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

Japan witnesses surge in deadly disease caused by 'flesh-eating bacteria' known as streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS)

  • by Web Desk
  • June 15, 2024
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

Japan is witnessing a surge in cases of a deadly disease caused by a rare "flesh-eating bacteria" known as streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS).

According to Bloomberg's report, this year 977 cases have been reported by June 2, surpassing last year's record of 941 cases, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

STSS is caused by Group A Streptococcus (GAS), a bacteria that usually leads to mild illnesses like strep throat in children.

However, certain types can cause severe symptoms such as limb pain and swelling, fever, low blood pressure, and necrosis, which can lead to organ failure and death.

The disease is particularly dangerous for people over 50.

Meanwhile, Ken Kikuchi, a professor of infectious diseases at Tokyo Women's Medical University, explained the severity of the virus, noting, “Most of the deaths happen within 48 hours. Swelling in the foot can spread to the knee by noon, and the patient can die within 48 hours."

Other countries, including at least five European nations, have also reported increases in invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease after lifting Covid restrictions.

With the current infection rate, Japan could see 2,500 cases this year, with a mortality rate of 30%, Kikuchi warned.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining hand hygiene and treating any open wounds.

Kikuchi also noted that patients might carry GAS in their intestines, which can contaminate hands through feces.

Additionally, people are urged to be vigilant and practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease.

'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months

Kate Middleton, William take to Palace balcony in first appearance in six months
Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Priyanka Chopra watches as sun sets in Australia: Photos

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith

Health News

Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Here's how enough sleep and moderate exercise help with healthy aging
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Is dark chocolate really good for your health?
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Four-year-old child tests positive for bird flu in India
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Researchers find link between exercise and heart disease
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Internet addiction can trigger addictive behaviours: Find out
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Excessive salt usage increases eczema risk, study
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Fruits and vegetables can help you sleep better, study
Sean Paul steps out of 'comfort zone' for 'Bad Boys' track with Will Smith
Essential tips for staying healthy this summer