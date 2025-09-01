Home / Sci-Tech

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is causing significant changes around the world, with the medical field also making full use of it to detect diseases.

Recent reports now revealed that AI could soon give stethoscopes a powerful ability to easily detect heart diseases.

As per multiple reports, AI-powered stethoscopes could detect three heart conditions in just second.

Traditional stethoscopes, invented in 1816 has been now updated with modern technology and trialed in more than 200 GP surgeries in London.

British team has developed a stethoscope that can rapidly detect heart failure, valve disease and abnormal heart rhythms.

Researchers say it could significantly improve patient care by allowing faster treatment.

The new stethoscope uses a small-card-sized device instead of a traditional chest piece to detect tiny variations in heartbeats and blood flow that human ear cannot hear.

Also it record the heart electrical activity (ECG) and uploads the data to the cloud, where AI analyzes it.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and consultant cardiologist, said: "This is an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century".

"Given an earlier diagnosis, people can access the treatment they need to help them live well for longer," she added.

These new stethoscopes are planned to be rolled out to GP clinics in south London, Sussex and Wales.

