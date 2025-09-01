Top tech tycoons and their net worth in 2025

Tech billionaires are redefining wealth globally. From revolutionary innovations to trail-blazing companies, their net worth continues to skyrocket.
Here is a list of billionaires who made their wealth in technological landscape:
Elon Musk net worth
Elon Musk currently holds the title of the world’s richest person, backed by an impressive portfolio of revolutionary firms.
With an estimated fortune of $410 billion, Musk’s net worth stands as a testament to visionary leadership.
He is the major character behind the groundbreaking ventures,including SpaceX, currently aiming to colonise Mars in the next few years, Tesla, and X (formerly Twitter).
Bill Gates net worth
Bill Gates’ net worth has plunged from $175 billion to $124 billion, a $51 billion decline, after pledging to donate nearly his entire wealth within two decades.
The Microsoft co-founder, who once topped the charts of the world’s richest man, now ranks 12th on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, behind Steve Ballmer and Michael Dell.
Jeff Bezos net worth
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s executive chair and co-founder, reportedly has a net worth of $250 billion. He currently ranks as the world’s fourth-richest person.
More than half of his wealth comes from his 9% Amazon equity, as the company’s $2.47 trillion market cap and AI-driven growth continue to shape his financial influence.
Mark Zuckerberg net worth
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has solidified his position among the list of the world’s richest people due to Facebook, which was previously a school project.
It rapidly garnered significant attraction and expanded beyond campuses and soon captivated millions of people all across the globe.
Today, Facebook’s rapid growth has positioned him as one of the most influential social media platforms globally.
Larry Page net worth
Larry Page, another tech billionaire, who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998, shifted the paradigm of internet usage with his breakthrough efforts in creating Google’s ranking algorithm.
Larry remained at a steady spot among the richest people in the world with a current net worth of US$167.8 billion.
Sam Altman net worth
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s current fortune is $1.2 billion, according to Forbes. He primarily drives his wealth from his major investments in the technological sphere, such as Stripe, and more.
It might surprise some readers to discover that Altman does not own a direct stake in OpenAI, but instead has an indirect interest in OpenAI via his small investment made by funding in the startup accelerator Y Combinator.