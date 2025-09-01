Home / Sci-Tech

Samsung deal with Tesla boost US chip plant plans

The South Korean tech giant has resumed its investment in the chip manufacturer in Taylor, Texas

Samsung deal with Tesla boost US chip plant plans
Samsung deal with Tesla boost US chip plant plans

Samsung will reportedly restart the construction of its chip-making facility in the US, as it has resumed the investment after signing a major deal with Tesla.

In 2021, the tech giant started constructing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, USA. However, in September 2024, the company stopped the construction of the factory because the demand for its chip-making services hit a record low.

Last month, Elon Musk's Tesla signed a massive deal with Samsung for 2 nm chips, due to which the corporation is resuming the construction of its chip fabrication facility in Taylor by investing $4 billion into it.

According to a report by ET News, the brand is ordering equipment worth four trillion won (approximately $2.87 billion) required to make chips in the US.

Along with that, the South Korean tech giant is hiring engineers for the facility. Reportedly, the brand has planned to hire people in two phases. The first phase is in September, and the second phase is in November.

Up until now, the head of Samsung's chip fabrication facility for Austin was overseeing the construction of the brand's new chapter in Texas.

However, with the new facility's construction resuming in full swing, Samsung has appointed a dedicated head for it.

You Might Like:

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing
The iPhone 17 Pro Max standard 256GB model is likely to cost $1,249

Microsoft AI rolls out its first advanced in-house models

Microsoft AI rolls out its first advanced in-house models
MAI-Voice-1 speech model is able to generate an audio clip in just under one second on a single GPU

Verizon service restored across America after widespread outage

Verizon service restored across America after widespread outage
While addressing the major Verizon outage, the company attributed it to a 'software issue' via an email

Total lunar eclipse and blood moon to occur on September 7: How to watch

Total lunar eclipse and blood moon to occur on September 7: How to watch
Total lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in America

Meta implements new AI policies for teen users

Meta implements new AI policies for teen users
Meta's temporary measures are currently being introduced to restrict teen access to specific AI characters

Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations

Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations
Temporary chats feature doesn’t support connected apps, Gems, saving information, doesn't offer personalised responses

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats
With this update, TikTok users can send up to nine images and videos in both one-to-one and group chats

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9
iPhone 17 lineup is set to launch at 'Awe dropping' event scheduled on September 9, 2025

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report
Samsung is expected to expand its new build to the global market in the near future

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users
Only Pixel 4 and newer, plus Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 users can access Calling Cards feature

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas
NS Alert app is developed with Alberta-based Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text
Unlike competitors’ X’s “Articles,” which are limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ feature is available to all users during testing