Samsung deal with Tesla boost US chip plant plans

Samsung will reportedly restart the construction of its chip-making facility in the US, as it has resumed the investment after signing a major deal with Tesla.
In 2021, the tech giant started constructing a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, USA. However, in September 2024, the company stopped the construction of the factory because the demand for its chip-making services hit a record low.
Last month, Elon Musk's Tesla signed a massive deal with Samsung for 2 nm chips, due to which the corporation is resuming the construction of its chip fabrication facility in Taylor by investing $4 billion into it.
According to a report by ET News, the brand is ordering equipment worth four trillion won (approximately $2.87 billion) required to make chips in the US.
Along with that, the South Korean tech giant is hiring engineers for the facility. Reportedly, the brand has planned to hire people in two phases. The first phase is in September, and the second phase is in November.
Up until now, the head of Samsung's chip fabrication facility for Austin was overseeing the construction of the brand's new chapter in Texas.
However, with the new facility's construction resuming in full swing, Samsung has appointed a dedicated head for it.