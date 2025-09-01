Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 rumoured to go eSIM-only as release date nears

Apple is set to make more eSIM-only iPhones after the feature was introduced in the US-model iPhone 14 in 2022

Apple has confirmed the release of its much-awaited iPhone 17 series at an event scheduled for September 9. With the countdown ticking, the leaks are also showing no sign of stopping.

According to a source close to the matter, retail employees at Apple Authorised Resellers in the EU are now being told to prepare to handle iPhones without physical SIM cards, with a focus on iPhones being eSIMS-only.

Speculations have been going around for months about the innovative slim iPhone 17 Air model that would not be able to support the physical cards, but it seems that is now going to be extended to other iPhones in more countries.

As eSIMs offer better security and more convenience, the move is not really much of a surprise. Google has now gone eSIM-only for the first time with the new Google Pixel 10 series, though for now this only applies to phones sold in the US.

The other iPhone 17 leak making rounds is the iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe, one of the official cases Apple is expected to launch for the new handset.

As per images posted online, less of the new case will be transparent, with a panel covering most of the back of the phone and hiding the MagSafe connectors.

The case also has a bigger cut-out for the cameras at the top. The Apple logo also gets shifted down so it is in the centre of the space below the cameras.

It also looks as though the case will support the new Crossbody Strap accessory that has been rumoured, which lets you carry your iPhone with a magnetic lanyard.

