Is TSB app down? Users' reactions to nationwide outage

TSB app has reportedly grappled with a nationwide outage on Monday, September 1, 2025, leaving thousands of users frustrated.
According to the DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 11am, spiking over 1,300 reports, indicating a massive outage.
Nearly 54% users are experiencing issues while accessing the mobile banking app, 31% users are unable to login the app, and the remaining 15% are reporting that TSB’s online banking is down.
TSB addresses the major outage
Taking to social media, TSB has officially addressed its current problems with its mobile banking.
A customer service spokesperson stated: "We're aware some customers are experiencing issues with our Mobile Banking app and Internet Banking."
"We're sorry for any inconvenience and are working to resolve this as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.
Users’ reactions to the TSB outage
All the frustrated users took to several social media sites like X to express their disappointment over the recent disruptions.
Taking to X, one user wrote, "@TSB Can you please tell me what on earth is going on? Second time its been down in under a week - got bills to pay and currently on hold to tsb now no luck. Not happy with this, if this is the service I am getting I will look for alternative options!"
"@TSB your app is actually beyond ridiculous and is down more than it is up. Get a grip and sort it!," another user wrote.
Another user stated, "@TSB when will the mobile banking be back up ? And the internet banking? This is the second time in a few days your service has been down for hours. I’m now being charged for a failed payment."
Notably, a similar issue occurred in October 2024, the outage left thousands of TSB customers unable to get into their accounts, affecting over 2,035 users with the bank's online services.