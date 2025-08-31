iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing

Apple is set to launch its premium iPhone 17 series at the “Awe dropping” event with a range of cutting-edge features.
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to see significant upgrades, with the top-tier Pro Max variant tipped to feature advanced updates.
iPhone 17 Pro Max specs (expected)
The flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly house the latest A19 Pro chip, offering faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max.
For optics, the forthcoming Pro Max is expected to be equipped with a refined camera system – including a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 8x zoom and a 12MP to 24MP selfie camera, making it a perfect option for all the photography enthusiasts.
Several reports suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport design changes, including an expanded camera bar and new orange and dark blue finishes.
iPhone 17 Pro Max price
The iPhone 17 Pro Max standard 256GB model is likely to cost $1,249.
iPhone 17 Pro Max release date
Apple has confirmed to release its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at the “Awe dropping” event scheduled on September 9.