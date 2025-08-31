Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing

The iPhone 17 Pro Max standard 256GB model is likely to cost $1,249

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing
iPhone 17 Pro Max release date: Check specs, pricing

Apple is set to launch its premium iPhone 17 series at the “Awe dropping” event with a range of cutting-edge features.

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to see significant upgrades, with the top-tier Pro Max variant tipped to feature advanced updates.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specs (expected)

The flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly house the latest A19 Pro chip, offering faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max.

For optics, the forthcoming Pro Max is expected to be equipped with a refined camera system – including a 48MP telephoto lens capable of up to 8x zoom and a 12MP to 24MP selfie camera, making it a perfect option for all the photography enthusiasts.

Several reports suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport design changes, including an expanded camera bar and new orange and dark blue finishes.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price

The iPhone 17 Pro Max standard 256GB model is likely to cost $1,249.

iPhone 17 Pro Max release date

Apple has confirmed to release its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at the “Awe dropping” event scheduled on September 9.

You Might Like:

Microsoft AI rolls out its first advanced in-house models

Microsoft AI rolls out its first advanced in-house models
MAI-Voice-1 speech model is able to generate an audio clip in just under one second on a single GPU

Verizon service restored across America after widespread outage

Verizon service restored across America after widespread outage
While addressing the major Verizon outage, the company attributed it to a 'software issue' via an email

Total lunar eclipse and blood moon to occur on September 7: How to watch

Total lunar eclipse and blood moon to occur on September 7: How to watch
Total lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in America

Meta implements new AI policies for teen users

Meta implements new AI policies for teen users
Meta's temporary measures are currently being introduced to restrict teen access to specific AI characters

Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations

Google introduces 'Temporary chat' for private conversations
Temporary chats feature doesn’t support connected apps, Gems, saving information, doesn't offer personalised responses

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats

TikTok now allows users send voice notes and images in private chats
With this update, TikTok users can send up to nine images and videos in both one-to-one and group chats

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9

Apple iPhone 17 Air latest leaks ahead of launch on September 9
iPhone 17 lineup is set to launch at 'Awe dropping' event scheduled on September 9, 2025

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report

Samsung Messages introduces Bubble Emoji feature for Galaxy S25: Report
Samsung is expected to expand its new build to the global market in the near future

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users

Google Phone app rolls out Calling Cards for select users
Only Pixel 4 and newer, plus Pixel Watch 2 when paired with Pixel 6 users can access Calling Cards feature

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas

Nova Scotia rolls out NS Alert app for timely emergency alerts in remote areas
NS Alert app is developed with Alberta-based Public Emergency Alerting Services Inc

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text

Threads experiments new tool to share long-form text
Unlike competitors’ X’s “Articles,” which are limited to Premium subscribers, Threads’ feature is available to all users during testing

Samsung to host Galaxy launch event on September 4

Samsung to host Galaxy launch event on September 4
Users can stream the Galaxy live event on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel kicking off at 3pm IST on September 4