WhatsApp to add status updates for close friends: Report

With this update, WhatsApp users will receive the latest option to add their selected contacts in close friends lists to show status

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing the latest feature that could enable users to post Status updates, particularly for their “close friends” on iOS.

Users will receive the latest option to add their selected contacts in close friends lists, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The instant messaging app is currently allowing users to share Status updates with all their contacts by default, or two other audience options.

WhatsApp's upcoming update 

In a blog post, WABetaInfo has announced that WhatsApp is currently gearing up to add the latest option for Status updates on iOS, as mentioned earlier.

The upcoming feature is reminiscent of how Instagram allows users to share stories with their followers.

Similar to Instagram stories, the new Close friends Status updates on WhatsApp will show an indicator to set them apart visually.

Users will reportedly be allowed to view Status updates, which will be shared after making the changes, and not the ones that are already uploaded.

Currently, WhatsApp Status updates disappear after 24 hours, and this significant update will also apply to updates shared with close friends.

Notably, WhatsApp has not officially announced its release.

