Total lunar eclipse and blood moon to occur on September 7: How to watch

Total lunar eclipse will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in America

September brings a breathtaking series of celestial events, offering an amazing glimpse to all the skygazers.

On September 7, 2025, skyobservers will get the second and last glimpse of the total lunar eclipse of 2025, and a spectacular "blood moon" is set to illuminate the skies during the night.

The total lunar eclipse will turn into a striking red for 82 minutes. It will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Australia, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in America.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

Instead of disappearing, the Moon shines striking red colour because of Rayleigh scattering, shorter blue wavelengths scatter, while prolonged red ones bend and shine the Moon, creating a “blood moon.”

The first total lunar eclipse of 2025 happened in March and was visible in the US as well.

This time, the best views will be across central and eastern Africa, Asia,and Australia, where the Moon will turn into a fully red colour.

Finally, on September 21, the new moon will offer a jaw dropping glimpse to all the skygazers, unveiling faint galaxies, nebulae, and the glowing band of the Milky Way.

