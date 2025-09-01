Home / Sci-Tech

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed

This latest chip has great potential to bring the imagination of installing a 50GB 8K movie in mere seconds to reality

In a groundbreaking leap to advance the technological landscape, Chinese scientists have developed the world’s first “all-frequency” 6G chip, marking a significant move to advance.

The top-notch chip can function across the entire wireless spectrum, delivering internet speeds above 100 gigabits per second (Gbps).

This breakthrough is claimed to monumentally enhance connectivity in the remote areas all over the country struggling with poor connectivity.

Beyond entertainment, the technology could enable online education, real-time crop monitoring for farmers.

Currently, connectivity depends on different frequency bands, with 5G operating around 3 GHz and satellites at nearly 30 GHz.

The cutting-edge technologies, including holographic surgery, demand far increased frequencies—up to 100 GHz.

China’s 6G chip solves this by working across all frequency ranges.

Led by researchers from Peking University and the City University of Hong Kong, the project highlights the country’s increasing influence in next-gen communications.

The recently developed chip consists of immense potential; experts warn that realising its benefits will need significant infrastructure investment and close cooperation between governments and telecom industries.

