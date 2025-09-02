Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns amid illegal drug allegations

Top Japanese beverage maker Suntory chief executive, Takeshi Niinami, has stepped down from his position amid cannabis law violation investigation.
According to Associated Press, Niinami resigned on Tuesday, September 2, to take responsibility for being under investigation for alleged possession of an illegal drug.
Suntory Holdings President Nobuhiro Torii, who is from the company’s founding family, told reporters the company had accepted Niinami’s resignation.
Torii was vague about details such as the type of allegedly illegal drug, saying the case was still under investigation.
Niinami, 66, is a prominent business leader who is credited with guiding strong growth at Suntory, which makes whisky, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
He became the company’s chief executive in 2014, and has won respect across the industry for his prominent role in lobbies that represent industry to the government.
Torii told reporters, “He was a dynamic and decisive leader whom I respect greatly. During a decade of his leadership, both profits and sales grew dynamically.”
Torii said Niinami had contributed greatly to the company over the years, but that the resignation was inevitable because of “governance issues.”
It was unclear who would take Niinami’s place. Torii said he was already in a leadership role alongside Niinami and would take full responsibility for the business, including its overseas operations.