Home / World

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

Australian police charge a 41-year-old for Lego and toy heist from department stores

Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys
Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

An Australian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego and toys from department stores.

According to BBC, the 41-year-old man was hit with theft charges after Australian police uncovered a "significant" collection of Lego and toys worth A$250,000 (£120,800; $163,400).

The officers raided the suspect’s Royal Park home last week and found around 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened boxes of Lego, which they believed were stolen from stores in Adelaide.

Police said that the toys and Lego found during the largest haul seized during a retail theft targeted operation in the state were meant to be sold online.

John De Candia from South Australia Police said, “The size of the haul is significant and indicates the depth of the alleged offending.”

Besides Lego, the haul included soft toys, water guns and toy trucks and other stuff from prominent brands like Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine.

"This type of theft is not victimless. Those who purchase cheap goods from online sites are unwittingly facilitating this crime, and we would urge them to consider this,” De Candia added.

Furthermore, police also credited such operations for the decreasing number of shop thefts. Authorities have so far made 2,500 arrests during the crackdown.

You Might Like:

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation

Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation
US president to make ‘unspecified Oval Office announcement’ after Labor Day

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance

Nestlé fires CEO over 'undisclosed' office romance
An internal investigation discovered that Laurent Freixe's relationship with his junior breached business ethics

Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on historic green train for military parade

Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on historic green train for military parade
North Korean leader joins Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing, signalling strength against US

UK records hottest summer ever in 2025 as heatwaves shatter previous records

UK records hottest summer ever in 2025 as heatwaves shatter previous records
The heat began early in June with a heatwave that pushed temperatures above 33C

David Warburton, ex-MP passes away 'suddenly' at 59 amid past scandals

David Warburton, ex-MP passes away 'suddenly' at 59 amid past scandals
David Warburton who quit after he was caught in sex and cocaine 'sting' dies suddenly aged 59

England tests smart pay-as-you-go rail tickets with GPS tracking

England tests smart pay-as-you-go rail tickets with GPS tracking
Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to join the rail ticketing trial by signing up on the train operators' website

Burning Man Festival tragedy: Man found 'in a pool of blood'

Burning Man Festival tragedy: Man found 'in a pool of blood'
The Burning Man festival is an annual, week-long gathering where participants build a temporary city

EU chief's plane targeted in suspect Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria

EU chief's plane targeted in suspect Russian GPS jamming in Bulgaria
Russia accused of GPS interference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane

Why is Afghanistan prone to earthquakes? Deadly mix of geology, infrastructure

Why is Afghanistan prone to earthquakes? Deadly mix of geology, infrastructure
Afghanistan 6.0-magnitude earthquake kills more than 800 people, injures over 25,000

Walmart Labor Day hours: Grocery stores open on federal holiday

Walmart Labor Day hours: Grocery stores open on federal holiday
US banks, post offices, and the stock market to remain closed on the Labor Day holiday

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalised after horrific car crash

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalised after horrific car crash
Rudy Giuliani hospitalised with fractured vertebrae after car accident in New Hampshire

Indonesia trims lawmakers' benefits amid deadly protests

Indonesia trims lawmakers' benefits amid deadly protests
Indonesia observed deadly protests fuelled by parliamentarians' perks, cost-of-living issues and police violence