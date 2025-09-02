Australian man arrested for stealing $250k worth of Lego, toys

An Australian man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego and toys from department stores.
According to BBC, the 41-year-old man was hit with theft charges after Australian police uncovered a "significant" collection of Lego and toys worth A$250,000 (£120,800; $163,400).
The officers raided the suspect’s Royal Park home last week and found around 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened boxes of Lego, which they believed were stolen from stores in Adelaide.
Police said that the toys and Lego found during the largest haul seized during a retail theft targeted operation in the state were meant to be sold online.
John De Candia from South Australia Police said, “The size of the haul is significant and indicates the depth of the alleged offending.”
Besides Lego, the haul included soft toys, water guns and toy trucks and other stuff from prominent brands like Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine.
"This type of theft is not victimless. Those who purchase cheap goods from online sites are unwittingly facilitating this crime, and we would urge them to consider this,” De Candia added.
Furthermore, police also credited such operations for the decreasing number of shop thefts. Authorities have so far made 2,500 arrests during the crackdown.