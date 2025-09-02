Home / World

Jaguar Land Rover hit by cyber-attack amid busy UK car sales

Jaguar Land Rover is the most recent UK company to suffer from a cyber-attack, at a time when such incidents are rising worldwide

Jaguar Land Rover was hit by a cybersecurity attack which has disrupted both its retail operation and production.

As per multiple reports, the company said it acted quickly to reduce the damage and is now working fast to get operations back to normal.

The company, owned by Tata Motors in India further assured that there is no sign customer data was stolen.

This cyber-attack makes things even harder for Jaguar Land Rover, since the company had already delayed launching its new electric Range Rover and Jaguar cars to allow extra testing.

The cyber-attack started on Sunday, just as an important period for UK car sales began on September 1 when new registration plates were released.

This time is usually very busy as many customers prefer to buy and receive new cars at that time.

However, as per the reports, the identity of the hackers behind the attack is still unknown.

A similar incident had happened before in the UK with other major companies such as Co-op and Marks and Spencer.

Hackers are using more advanced methods to disrupt businesses, shut down operations and sometimes steal or exposed sensitive information.

