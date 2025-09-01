England tests smart pay-as-you-go rail tickets with GPS tracking

England is testing a new pay-as-you-go rail ticket system that tracks passengers during their journey.
This technology aims to replace traditional paper tickets and QR-code-based mobile tickets.
As per Sky News, passengers can use a phone app to start and end their train journeys with the system automatically charging them with the cheapest fare at the end of the day.
When going through ticket barriers, they scan a unique barcode on the app and their trips are tracked using GPS.
This system, already used in Scotland, Switzerland and Denmark, is now being tested for the first time on East Midlands Railway services between Leicester, Derby and Nottingham.
Up to 4,000 people will be allowed to join the rail ticketing trial by signing up on the train operators' website.
Rail minister Lord Peter Hendy said in a statement, noting, "The railway ticketing system is far too complicated and long overdue an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century."
He added, "Through these trials we're doing just that, and making buying tickets more convenient, more accessible and more flexible."
As per the outlet, from the end of September, the new rail ticket system will also be tested on Northern Rail trains running between Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.