David Warburton, ex-MP passes away 'suddenly' at 59 amid past scandals

A former Member of Parliament David Warburton who had previously been linked in a scandal related to sex and cocaine has unexpectedly passed away the age of 59.
As per multiple reports, Warburton who served as MP for Somerton and Frome until June 2023 died in London on August 26.
The Metropolitan Police reported that paramedics found a man in his 50s dead at a home in Chelsea, west London.
His death is currently considered unexplained but the authorities do not suspect any foul play.
Fellow former MP Stephen Danczuk expressed his sorrow over Warburton's death, in a statement, noting, "I am so very sad to hear this news and my thoughts are with David's family and friends."
"David was a talented and sensitive person with a great flair for words and passion for his constituents," he added.
In April 2022, Warburton was suspended from the Conservatives party over claims of sexual harassment and using illegal drugs which he denied.
Following this, the parliamentary Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) began an investigation into the claims.
Warburton later revealed that he had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to stress.
He then stepped down from his position as Member of Parliament in June 2023 after confessing that he had used cocaine.