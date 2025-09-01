Home / World

Burning Man Festival tragedy: Man found 'in a pool of blood'

The Burning Man festival is an annual, week-long gathering where participants build a temporary city

A man was discovered "lying in a pool of blood" at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, US, prompting authorities to launch a murder investigation.

A festival attendee stopped a police officer at around 21:14 (04:14 GMT) to alert him about the man at a campsite on Saturday night.

The body was discovered as the Man, a towering structure which lends the festival its name, was beginning to burn. The victim's identity is not known.

Furthermore, the Burning Man Project said it was co-operating with investigation and urged those at the festival not to interfere with police work.

Part of the site in the Black Rock Desert was cordoned off as on-site police began investigating alongside a forensics team.

Sheriff Jerry Allen said "several participants in the immediate area" were interviewed.

"Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances," the sheriff warned.

Burning Man draws tens of thousands of attendees to Black Rock City, which the organisers describe as "a temporary metropolis" put up in the desert annually to host the festival, which this year ends on Monday, September 1.

Fatalities have been reported at the festival in the past, including a death during torrential rain in 2023 and a man who ran into the Man while it was on fire in 2017.

