Kim Jong Un arrives in Beijing on historic green train for military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered into China in his signature armoured green train.
According to CNN, the old-fashioned train that combines luxury with intense protection has become a symbol of North Korea's secluded leadership. It has been used by the Kim family for generations for domestic and rare international travel.
The North Korean leader was accompanied by senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
Kim Jong Il, the former leader of North Korea and father of Kim Jong Un, reportedly had a fear of flying and preferred trains over flying.
As per a report published in the South Korean daily Chosn Ilbo in 2009, the bulletproof slow-moving train prioritises security over speed. The vehicle is armoured so heavily that it has a top speed of approximately 25-31 miles per hour.
The luxury train is equipped with bedrooms, meeting rooms, and high-end armchairs. The train has been a go-to vehicle for Kim for international trips. He even travelled 4,500 kilometres on the train for his second summit with Donald Trump in 2019, after a two-and-a-half-day journey.
Furthermore, Kim has arrived in China, where he will join Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the massive military parade in Beijing to celebrate at Tiananmen Square on September 3, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII, marking Japan's defeat.