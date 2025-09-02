Donald Trump ‘announcement’ after death rumours sparks speculation 

US President Donald Trump is all set to make an “unspecified” announcement at the White House days after rumours regarding his health and death.
According to The Nightly, the White House on Monday, September 1, issued a note to journalists to inform them that the president of the United States will make an announcement at his Oval Office a day after Labor Day.
The note read, “2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement. White House Press Pool, Oval Office.”
The vague notification to the press instantly went viral on the internet and sparked conspiracy theories.
Politico’s senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney posted a screenshot of the note on X and called the announcement “unspecified.”
Meanwhile, a user noted, “Maybe it’s the new President? They didn’t state ‘Trump.’”
“Here’s a guess: Trump is out, citing health issues. Vance is POTUS immediately. He names a VP, which Congress must confirm, that’s why it is happening before the 2026 midterms. Per the Project 2025 schedule,” another wrote.
The third one commented, “@grok on a scale from 1 to 10, how likely is it that the announcement is that Trump resigns due to health reasons and Vance becomes president?”
The speculations regarding his health and resignation came after “Is Trump dead?” and “Where is Trump?” trended globally and became the top search query on Saturday, August 30, due to his long absence from the public eye.
The rumours were ignited after US Vice President JD Vance said that he was prepared to take over if anything terrible happened to the Republican president.
However, the speculations were put to rest after a picture of the 79-year-old playing golf with his granddaughter Kai Trump surfaced.
Notably, Trump has been active on his social media platform, Truth Social. He even announced “THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM” for former New York City mayor and his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani following his car crash accident.