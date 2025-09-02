Sudan rebel group appeals for global aid as landslide kills 1,000

A landslide in western Sudan has claimed over 1,000 lives as the country seeks global aid for the aftermath.
The natural disaster, which followed heavy rain, destroyed a village in the Marra mountains area of western Sudan and left only one survivor, said the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM).
Controlling the area located in the Darfur region, the movement appealed to the UN and international aid agencies to help recover the bodies of victims.
Sudan's civil war, now in its third year, has plunged the region into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with famine declared in parts of Darfur.
The Marra Mountains area has turned into a hub for displaced families fleeing fighting in and around El Fasher. The SLM has mostly stayed out of the fighting but controls parts of Sudan's tallest mountain range.
Darfur's army-aligned governor, Minni Minnawi, called the landslide a "humanitarian tragedy that goes beyond the borders of the region."
"We appeal to international humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene and provide support and assistance at this critical moment, for the tragedy is greater than what our people can bear alone," he said in a statement.
The fighting has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, including about 4 million from the capital alone.
According to the UN, the war has been marked by atrocities, including ethnically motivated killing and rape.