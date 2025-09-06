Kylian Mbappe reaches historic milestone with remarkable performance

France captain Kylian Mbappe has expressed his amazement after reaching a major milestone in his career.
On Friday, September 5, Mbappe equaled Thierry Henry's record for France's international goals by scoring his 51st goal, with a solo effort in the 82nd minute to secure a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.
As per BBC Sports, Mbappe described reaching same number of international goals as Thieryy at 26 as "crazy."
The player said, "It's an honour to equal a player like Henry, everyone knows what he means to us French people, even more so to strikers. He's someone who paved the way, and I have a lot of respect and admiration for him."
"Reaching this milestone so early is crazy but I like it. I want to keep going and, above all, win games and titles," Mbappe added.
Thierry, who played for Arsenal and Barcelona, scored 51 goals in 123 international matches, while Mbappe has already reached the same number of goals in just 91 appearances for France.
After reaching this major milestone, Mbappe is now close to breaking France's all-time scoring record which is held by Olivier Giroud.
Mbappe is now six goals away from breaking Giroud's record of 57 international goals in 137 international appearances for France.
France will now face Iceland in a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, September 9, in Paris.