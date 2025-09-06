Shabana Mahmood faces surge in Channel crossings on first day as Home Secretary

On her first full day as Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood is dealing with a large number of small boats arriving across the English Channel.
After 11 days of no crossings due to bad weather, may dinghies reached Dover this morning and the Border Force declared a "Red" day to signal high activity.
Mahmood has just taken over from Yvette Cooper, who became Foreign Secretary after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's cabinet reshuffle.
As per GB News, Border Force boat called the Defender reached Dover around 7:30 am carrying 138 migrants who had been picked up in the Channel.
An hour after the first boat, a second Border Force vessel arrived carrying 85 migrants who were then taken to the migrant processing center at the harbour.
Mahmood now faces the difficult task of stopping illegal crossing from France to England.
Under Yvette Cooper, more than 52,000 migrants made the dangerous journey in 14 months.
This comes as UK and France are testing a plan called the "one in, one out" scheme, the UK can send some migrants who crossed the English Channel back to France and in return, France will send asylum seekers who have family or strong connections in the UK.
At the time when the deal was finalized, the prime minister and the French President Emmanuel Macron hailed it as a "good agreement."