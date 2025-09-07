Kylian Mbappe hints at top contender for Premier League title

The Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has made his prediction for the Premier League title!
Mbappe, who is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation recently equaled Thierry Henry's record for France's international goals by scoring his 51st goal, with a solo effort in the 82nd minute to secure a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.
When asked who will win the Premier League, Mbappe said he believes Arsenal has the potential to perform even better this season and win the tittle.
Mbappe said, "Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they're determined to win one title after another," as per Goal.
The player went on to share, "But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that's a crucial factor in football. And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland."
"Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool," he added.
Arsenal has finished second in the Premier League for the past three seasons and is eager to win the tittle this year.
If Mbappe's prediction comes true, this victory would be very special for Arsenal as it would be the club's first Premier League tittle in 22 years.