Coach crash in Catalonia leaves 10 injured, two in serious condition 

A coach overturned in Catalonia on Sunday, September 7, injuring 10 people with two in serious condition.
As per Sky News, the accident occurred on the C-32 road in Santa Susanna, northeast of Barcelona.
Eight ambulances, two helicopters and several fire crews responded to the coach incident.
As per the outlet, there were 53 people on the coach when it overturned and those who were injured were taken to the nearby hospitals.
Two people were reported in serious condition but no additional information about the passenger or their injuries was provided.
Passengers from the overturned coach were moved to a nearby leisure center in Pineda de Mar where they received psychological support.
Fire crews added that most passengers managed to exit the overturned coach on their own and climbed up the embankment to reach safety.
Following the incident, the C-32 highway was closed while emergency teams responded to the accident but the Catalan Transit later reported that one lane had been reopened.
The fire department confirmed the overturned coach was secured and cleanup was ongoing and that the coach company sent another bus to take the uninjured passengers.