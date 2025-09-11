Commonly prescribed drugs may increase risks of fall-related deaths in elders

Fall-related deaths among elderly individuals in the US have tripled over the last 30 years, and experts believe that certain prescription drugs may be a major factor.
Dr. Thomas A. Farley, a public health expert, wrote in JAMA that lifestyle changes alone can explain a significant surge over the years.
He further highlighted the fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs), which are widely used among seniors and have become popular over recent decades.
CDC stated that FRIDs may raise fall risk by causing drowsiness, reduced reaction times.
These include daily drugs such as beta blockers like labetolol, propranolol, used for cardiac conditions, low blood pressure, anticholinergics to treat allergies, and proton pump inhibitors for acid reflux.
The most dangerous FRIDs are those that pose significant effects on the brain and central nervous system (CNS) includes sedatives, such as benzodiazepines, gabapentinoids, and antidepressants.
A Swiss study of adults aged 74 and older revealed that those consuming any FRIDs were at a greater risk of up to 13% of falling 15% are more likely to suffer injuries.
Perry stated, “The goal is to ensure benefits outweigh the risks. Decisions about stopping or adjusting medications should always be made with a trusted primary care physician.”
However, experts strongly advised people to stop using these drugs abruptly. Dr. Kenneth J. Perry of South Carolina stressed that while FRIDs are associated with falls, a direct cause hasn’t been proven yet.