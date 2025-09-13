Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to win with remarkable goal and assist

Kylian Mbappe starred as 10-man Real Madrid held on for a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday, September 13.
Despite a challenge in the match when defender Dean Huijsen received a red card, leaving Madrid with 10 players, the team still maintain their perfect start in La Liga.
Mbappe scored his fourth goal of the season after taking advantage of a defensive error.
The player also assisted Arda Guler to put Real Madrid 2-0 up, before Real Sociedad scored a penalty through Mikel Oyarzabal.
Madrid took the lead after a careless backpass from Sociedad winger Mikel Goti left their defence unprepared.
Mbappe then quickly ran past Igor Zubeldia, evaded Duje Caleta-Car and then accurately shot the ball into the goal from just outside the penalty area.
Madrid are now top of the La Liga table with 12 points from four matches, five points ahead of Barcelona, who are fifth.
Barcelona is now scheduled to face Valencia on Sunday, September 14, in which their key player Lamine Yamal will not be unavailable and the team may give Marcus Rashford a starting spot.
