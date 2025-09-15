UK, US launch 'golden age' of nuclear power with landmark deal

The United Kingdom and Unites States has signed a landmark deal to accelerate nuclear power development.
According to Sky News, Britain and US companies signed five new commercial deals to begin new “golden age” of nuclear power.
The deal ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK will create thousands and job and enhanced energy security.
Downing Street said the week would see a “step change” in the UK-US relationship as Sir Keir and Mr Trump are expected to also sign a tech partnership and deepen cultural ties.
The “unbreakable friendship” is set to “reach new heights” during the state visit, No 10 said.
The Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy is expected to be signed during the president’s visit and will enable deals between US and UK companies.
This will clear the way for a major expansion of nuclear projects in Britain as part of the Government’s drive to produce clean energy.
Sir Keir said: “This landmark UK-US nuclear partnership is not just about powering our homes, it’s about powering our economy, our communities, and our ambition.
“These major commitments set us well on course to a golden age of nuclear that will drive down household bills in the long run, while delivering thousands of good jobs in the short term.”
Under the civil nuclear deal, both countries will fast-track reactor design checks.