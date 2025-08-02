US repositions 2 nuclear submarines near Russia after ‘provocative statements’

US President Donald Trump positioned two nuclear submarines in “the appropriate regions” after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s new comments.
According to Reuters, Trump on Friday, August 1, ordered two nuclear submarines near Russia following “highly provocative statements” by Medvedev.
The 79-year-old, in a post on Truth Social, wrote, “Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev ... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”
“Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he added.
Later, the Republican president told reporters that Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, made a threat that was not appropriate, so he thought to be “very careful” for people.
Trump also slammed Medvedev as "the failed former president of Russia” and warned him to watch his words as he was entering into a very “dangerous territory.”
Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, on Thursday accused the US president of playing an “ultimatum game” with Moscow and said that his every new deadline to end the war with Ukraine is a threat and “a step towards war.”
It is worth noting that Russia and the United States have the largest nuclear weapon reserves, as the two countries together possess nearly 90% of the global nuclear arms.