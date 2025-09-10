Poland’s PM issues serious warning to Russia after ‘large-scale provocation’

Polish and NATO forces have shot down drones violating the country’s airspace during a Russian aerial attack on neighbouring Ukraine.
According to Al Jazeera, fighter jets were scrambled early on Wednesday as more than a dozen drones entered Polish airspace, the Polish military said.
It is the first time that Polish and NATO forces have become engaged in the conflict. Ukraine said that Russia is testing the West.
Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement early on Wednesday said, “During today’s attack by the Russian Federation on targets in Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones,” military added, “During today’s attack by the Russian Federation on targets in Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drones.”
The army said Polish and NATO military aircraft had been mobilised to ensure airspace safety.
“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” the operational command said.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that an “operation is under way related to multiple violations of Polish airspace.”
The operation to collect debris from the drones was underway on Wednesday morning.