Albania has introduced the world's first AI-generated government minister named Diella to its parliament.
Diella, whose name means "sun," gave a three-minute speech on screens shortly after the Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was re-elected for a fourth term in May, announced that the AI would be part of his cabinet.
Rama said the AI minister would make the government more efficient and ensure greater transparency in its operation, , as per Sky News.
However, the introduction received mixed reaction from lawmakers.
Opposition lawmakers argued that using the AI minister was unconstitutional since the AI is not human, isn't an Albanian citizen and could increase corruption.
The AI avatar shown in traditional Albanian attire told lawmakers that it is mean to assist people and corruption, not to replace humans.
It said, "True, I have no citizenship, but I have no personal ambition or interests either. I assure you that I embody such values as strictly as every human colleague, maybe even more."
Despite the protests and boycott, the program was approved with 82 of 140 parliamentary vote.
Justifying itself in its speech, the bot said, "The constitution speaks of institutions at the people's service. It doesn't speak of chromosomes, of flesh or blood. It speaks of duties, accountability, transparency, non-discriminatory service."
The AI minister was developed with Microsoft earlier this year and uses advanced AI technology to perform its duties accurately.