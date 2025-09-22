Home / Sports

Ballon d’Or ceremony: Real Madrid to boycott for second consecutive year?

Lamine Yamal and PSG forward Ousmane Dembele considered as the top contenders for the Ballon d’Or

  • By Fatima Nadeem
One of the biggest football club, Real Madrid are likely to skip the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris for the second consecutive year.

Last year, the club boycotted the event because their star player Vinicius Jr lost the award to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

Since then, Real Madrid have continued to feel dissatisfied, believing they have been treated unfairly and tensions between the club and UEFA remain unresolved.

The Ballon d'Or winner will be revealed on Monday at a grand ceremony in Paris with Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal and PSG forward Ousmane Dembele considered as the top contenders.

According to AS, Read Madrid are expected to skip the Ballon d'Or ceremony again becuase of their previous dipute.

While players technically have permission to attend, stars like Kylian Mbappe, Thibaut Courtois, Dean Huijsen and Jude Bellingham are not expected to go as the team has a league game against Levante the next day.

Top players of 2025 according to CIES (statistical data only):

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

2. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

3. Pedri (Barcelona)

4. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

5. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

8. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

9. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

10. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

