Home / Health

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk
President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

President Trump warned pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol, sparking debate over whether its active ingredient, acetaminophen, is associated with autism, contradicting the current medical guidelines.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, he further promoted Leucovorin, a form of folinic acid, as a possible treatment to minimise autism symptoms.

Trump stated that the FDA would issue a notice to health professionals regarding the potential risks and consider a safety label change.

He strongly advised women to avoid Tylenol, but if it becomes medically necessary to consume, then use the lowest effective dose for the shortest time.

Furthermore, Trump warned against administering a range of childhood vaccines at once, recommending to administer it over several visits.

However, the Health and Human Services Department clarified that while some studies have tied acetaminophen to neurological conditions, any causal association has yet to be proven.

Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence.

Several researches revealed prenatal exposure may significantly increase the risk of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

However, a 2024 Swedish study, which was conducted on nearly two million children, didn’t find any link between them.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also concluded there’s no clear evidence of association between acetaminophen use to fetal developmental problems.

You Might Like:

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism
US President Trump's announcement about Tylenol sparks outrage among health experts

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans
CT scans posed the highest risk of blood cancer in children because of their increased radiation levels

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis
Cannabis use during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight, perinatal death, NICU admission

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report
Robert F Kennedy Jr has claimed that the US is in the grip of an 'autism epidemic' ignited by 'environmental toxins'

How type 2 diabetes increases the risk of sepsis? Study finds

How type 2 diabetes increases the risk of sepsis? Study finds
Results indicated that up to 12% of people with type 2 diabetes developed sepsis, in contrast to 5% of healthy participants

Is it safe for children to take GLP-1 medications for weight loss?

Is it safe for children to take GLP-1 medications for weight loss?
GLP-1 drugs show promising results for certain children suffering from type 2 diabetes or severe obesity

Mouth microbes associated with increased Pancreatic cancer risk, study

Mouth microbes associated with increased Pancreatic cancer risk, study
Pancreatic cancer is considered a 'silent killer,' due to lack of screening methods, making it a highly lethal cancer

NSW health urges Measles vaccination amid increasing cases

NSW health urges Measles vaccination amid increasing cases
Measles symptoms includes a high fever, rash, or Koplik spots that appear as tiny white spots inside the mouth

MMRV vaccine not advised for children under 4, CDC panel rules

MMRV vaccine not advised for children under 4, CDC panel rules
The committee voted 8-3 against providing the combined MMRV vaccine to children under 4, citing an increased seizure risk

One meal a day (OMAD) diet: Health benefits, risks and more

One meal a day (OMAD) diet: Health benefits, risks and more
Here are all the solution tips related to the OMAD diet so you can make better decisions for your health

Cannabis use associated with quadruples in type 2 diabetes risk, study

Cannabis use associated with quadruples in type 2 diabetes risk, study
Results indicated that cannabis may foster insulin resistance, abdominal fat accumulation

Ozempic and Zepboud linked to major health benefits in psoriasis patients

Ozempic and Zepboud linked to major health benefits in psoriasis patients
Researchers found that psoriasis patients consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists showed a 78% reduced risk of premature death