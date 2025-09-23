President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

President Trump warned pregnant women to avoid using Tylenol, sparking debate over whether its active ingredient, acetaminophen, is associated with autism, contradicting the current medical guidelines.
On Monday, September 22, 2025, he further promoted Leucovorin, a form of folinic acid, as a possible treatment to minimise autism symptoms.
Trump stated that the FDA would issue a notice to health professionals regarding the potential risks and consider a safety label change.
He strongly advised women to avoid Tylenol, but if it becomes medically necessary to consume, then use the lowest effective dose for the shortest time.
Furthermore, Trump warned against administering a range of childhood vaccines at once, recommending to administer it over several visits.
However, the Health and Human Services Department clarified that while some studies have tied acetaminophen to neurological conditions, any causal association has yet to be proven.
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence.
Several researches revealed prenatal exposure may significantly increase the risk of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
However, a 2024 Swedish study, which was conducted on nearly two million children, didn’t find any link between them.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists also concluded there’s no clear evidence of association between acetaminophen use to fetal developmental problems.