New dinosaur species discovered in Argentina with crocodile bone in mouth

Scientist in Argentina have discovered the fossil of a previously unknown dinosaur that had been eating an ancient crocodile bone.
As per multiple reports, the dinosaur belongs to a rare group called megaraptorans and was estimated to be about 23 feet long.
The researchers found parts of a dinosaur's skull, arm, leg and tail bones in the Lago Colhue Huapi rock formation in Patagonia.
They identified distinctive features in the bones that suggested it might be a previously unknown species.
The dinosaur, named Joaquinraptor casali likely lived around 66 to 70 million years ago, near the time when dinosaurs went extinct.
It was at least 19 years old when it died but scientists are unsure about the cause of its death.
The dinosaur had a front leg bone of an ancient crocodile relative near its mouth, which may help scientists understand its diet.
Experts say megaraptorans lived across present-day South America, Australia and parts of Asia, evolving into different species over millions of years.
They were known for their stretched-out skulls and "huge and very powerful claws", the scientists added.
Lucio Ibiricu with the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Palaeontology, who was part of the discovery team, named the new dinosaur in memory of his son Joaquin.