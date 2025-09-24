UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect

British police has arrested a man as part of an investigation into a ransomware attack against Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, opens new tab, which knocked check-in systems at airports offline and caused widespread travel disruption across Europe.
According to Reuters, National Crime Agency said in a statement that the man, in his 40s, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and had since been released on conditional bail.
It follows days of disruption at key European hubs which the EU's cyber security agency confirmed was "caused by third-party ransomware" that had targeted services provider Collins Aerospace.
"Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing," NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster said in a statement.
"Cybercrime is a persistent global threat that continues to cause significant disruption to the UK," he added.
The agency said it had launched its investigation after the "cyber incident impacting Collins Aerospace" was reported last Friday.
The aviation technology company, a subsidiary of US aerospace and defence group RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, is used by several airlines at multiple airports globally for their check-in and baggage drop operations.