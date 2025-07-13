Southend Airport crash: Small aircraft bursts into flames shortly after takeoff

A small airplane crashed shortly after taking off from London Southend Airport on Sunday, July 13.
It caught fire and exploded near the runway with online videos showing thick black smoke rising from the crash site.
The aircraft, a 40-foot-long Beech B200, was on its way to the Netherlands but only climbed to 175 feet before it went down.
A spokesperson from the airport said, "We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft," as per BBC.
The airport added it was working with the local authorities and would provide more information "as soon as possible."
As per the reports, several ambulance teams, including special units for hazardous situations were sent to handle the situation.
However, it's not yet known how many people were on the plane. People living nearby are being told to avoid the area and several other flights have been cancelled after the crash.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said, "We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours."
"We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues," the statement added.