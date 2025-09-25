Home / Sci-Tech

Microsoft incorporates Anthropic’s Claude AI into 365 Copilot

Copilot business uers can now select between OpenAI’s models and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1 or Claude Sonnet 4. Opus 4.1

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Microsoft incorporates Anthropic’s Claude AI into 365 Copilot
Microsoft incorporates Anthropic’s Claude AI into 365 Copilot

Microsoft is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) by adding Anthropic’s Claude models to Microsoft 365 Copilot, marking a major shift from its previous reliance on OpenAI’s GPT models and its native AI-powered technology.

The move offers a variety of options to all business users for the cutting-edge AI tools within renowned apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams.

With this significant update, Copilot business users can select between OpenAI’s models and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1 or Claude Sonnet 4. Opus 4.1, which is particularly built for complex reasoning.

According to CEO Satya Nadella, this incorporation reflects the American tech giant’s strategic approach to introduce “the best AI from across the industry.”

It comes as OpenAI and Microsoft redefine their collaboration. Recently, OpenAI received a massive funding of up to $100 billion from Nvidia, with Microsoft supporting the deal.

Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed that Claude Code would be part of GitHub Copilot with plans to offer Elon Musk’s Grok models through Azure AI Foundry.

Availability

This model is now available across the globe in Copilot Studio, Microsoft’s platform for creating and managing custom AI agents.

You Might Like:

Spotify premium now incorporates with DJ Software

Spotify premium now incorporates with DJ Software
The latest incorporation will be restricted to Premium users, and available in 51 markets internationally

Disney to increase price of Disney+, Hulu subscriptions from October 21

Disney to increase price of Disney+, Hulu subscriptions from October 21
Disney+ Premium annual plan is increasing by $30 to $189.99 per year

WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users

WhatsApp rolls out Message Translation feature to iOS and Android users
Meta-owned WhatsApp’s plans to launch Message Translations to the web or to its Windows and Mac apps remains under wraps

SpaceX set to launch NASA, NOAA missions to study solar activity

SpaceX set to launch NASA, NOAA missions to study solar activity
NASA, NOAA launch their mission on SpaceX Falcon 9 to explore solar impacts and monitor space weather

NASA set to send four astronauts on historic Moon orbit mission next year

NASA set to send four astronauts on historic Moon orbit mission next year
NASA is preparing to send four astronauts on a ten-day journey orbiting the Moon

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster

NASA plans to destroy asteroid 2024 YRF to protect moon, debris disaster
Asteroid 2024 YRF’s 4% chance of lunar collision prompts destruction plans including nuclear option

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal

Oracle, Silver Lake to invest in multibillion-dollar TikTok US operations deal
ByteDance nears deal to sell TikTok US operations with Oracle, Silver Lake backing

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows

Gemini AI now available in TV to help users find their missed favourite shows
Gemini will be integrated on the Google TV Streamer, Walmart onn 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more by the end of 2026

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia announces plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI
OpenAI and Nvidia aim to establish systems requiring 10 gigawatts of power, equivalent to 4–5 million GPUs, with this investment

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO

T-Mobile announces telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as new CEO
Srini Gopalan, is set to assume the role of CEO from Mike Sievert, effective from November 1, 2025

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages

WhatsApp allows iPhone users to set reminders for certain messages
Meta-owned WhatsApp simplifies keeping track of important details in busy conversations with this significant addition

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media

Elon Musk slammed by Sir Ed over child safety failures on social media
The Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Musk of allowing online harm and failing to protect young users on X