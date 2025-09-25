Microsoft incorporates Anthropic’s Claude AI into 365 Copilot

Microsoft is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) by adding Anthropic’s Claude models to Microsoft 365 Copilot, marking a major shift from its previous reliance on OpenAI’s GPT models and its native AI-powered technology.
The move offers a variety of options to all business users for the cutting-edge AI tools within renowned apps, including Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams.
With this significant update, Copilot business users can select between OpenAI’s models and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1 or Claude Sonnet 4. Opus 4.1, which is particularly built for complex reasoning.
According to CEO Satya Nadella, this incorporation reflects the American tech giant’s strategic approach to introduce “the best AI from across the industry.”
It comes as OpenAI and Microsoft redefine their collaboration. Recently, OpenAI received a massive funding of up to $100 billion from Nvidia, with Microsoft supporting the deal.
Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed that Claude Code would be part of GitHub Copilot with plans to offer Elon Musk’s Grok models through Azure AI Foundry.
Availability
This model is now available across the globe in Copilot Studio, Microsoft’s platform for creating and managing custom AI agents.