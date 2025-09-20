Microsoft console prices increased across US: How much do they cost now?

Microsoft announced a price hike in the recommended retail price of several Xbox consoles across the US in October due to “changes in the macroeconomic environment.”
The American tech giant stated that it would not raise prices for accessories such as controllers and headsets, and that prices in other countries would remain unchanged.
While Microsoft didn’t explicitly attribute the significant surge in price to the Trump administration’s tariffs, many consumer companies have been expecting the rise.
President Donald Trump has issued tariffs in 2025 on several countries with a stated goal to increase production in the US.
Microsoft released a statement on its website, which reads, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration.”
Notably, it marks the second time that Microsoft has increased prices on its consoles in the US this year. Its competitors, Nintendo and Sony, have also increased console prices across the country after Trump’s tariff became effective.
Here are the new Microsoft Xbox prices:
Xbox Series S will be priced at $399, scaling up from $379 previously. A 1TB variant of storage is available for $449.
The Xbox Series X Digital console is now available at $599, a $50 hike. The Xbox Series X with a disc drive also received a $50 increase to $649.
The most expensive version, with 2TB of storage, is priced at $799, scaling up from $729.