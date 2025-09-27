Home / Health

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more  

Do you frequently consume omeprazole to treat acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion? Beware! The NHS has issued a warning to individuals consuming the commonly prescribed drug.

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), which is used to treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) that minimises the production of stomach acid, HCL.

Recent data revealed that nearly 73 million NHS prescriptions for PPIs were distributed across England between 2022 and 2023, with up to 15% of the population consuming it.

The NHS issued a warning via statement, which reads, “Do not take omeprazole for longer than two weeks if you bought it without a prescription. See a GP if your symptoms get worse or do not improve.”

Prolonged usage of PPIs can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection, a bacteria that causes an infection leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and more.

This occurs when any antibiotic causes disruption in the digestive system, creating a favourable environment for pathogens, promoting their growth.

Who is at a higher risk of getting infected?

Usually, immunocompromised people and older ones are vulnerable to contracting the infection and it rapidly spreads through contaminated surfaces.

Omeprazole is available in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, or liquid, often consumed once or twice daily.

It’s adverse effects include constipation, gas, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and headache.

You Might Like:

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents
FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study
Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US
Cases involving the NDM gene saw a significant increase, scaling up from 460%, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease
Patients who received high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy, faced 75% less progression of Huntington's disease

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism
US President Trump's announcement about Tylenol sparks outrage among health experts

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans
CT scans posed the highest risk of blood cancer in children because of their increased radiation levels

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis
Cannabis use during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight, perinatal death, NICU admission

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report
Robert F Kennedy Jr has claimed that the US is in the grip of an 'autism epidemic' ignited by 'environmental toxins'