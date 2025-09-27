NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more  

Do you frequently consume omeprazole to treat acid reflux, heartburn, and indigestion? Beware! The NHS has issued a warning to individuals consuming the commonly prescribed drug.
Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), which is used to treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) that minimises the production of stomach acid, HCL.
Recent data revealed that nearly 73 million NHS prescriptions for PPIs were distributed across England between 2022 and 2023, with up to 15% of the population consuming it.
The NHS issued a warning via statement, which reads, “Do not take omeprazole for longer than two weeks if you bought it without a prescription. See a GP if your symptoms get worse or do not improve.”
Prolonged usage of PPIs can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection, a bacteria that causes an infection leading to abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and more.
This occurs when any antibiotic causes disruption in the digestive system, creating a favourable environment for pathogens, promoting their growth.
Who is at a higher risk of getting infected?
Usually, immunocompromised people and older ones are vulnerable to contracting the infection and it rapidly spreads through contaminated surfaces.
Omeprazole is available in different forms, such as tablets, capsules, or liquid, often consumed once or twice daily.
It’s adverse effects include constipation, gas, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and headache.