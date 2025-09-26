New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

As winter approaches, Covid cases are exponentially rising and several factors are contributing to the rapid spread, including low immunity, school reopenings, and the spread of the latest “Stratus” version.
Stratus, a sub-version of Omicron, now accounts for more than 60% of Covid cases all across the globe, with a range of symptoms such as fever, loss of smell and taste, cough, and dyspnea.
Immunity levels have sharply declined as most people contracted the infection months ago. UK data suggested that Covid positivity rates are at an increased rate this year, with 10.8% of GP patients and 8.9% of hospital patients testing positive.
Furthermore, it has been noticed that cases have reached an astonishing number after the school reopenings, and it is expected to rise once again in October.
Older and immunocompromised people are urged to stay cautious. Additionally, people are required to wear masks in crowded areas and get the autumn booster vaccine, accessible from October 1 for care home residents, over-75s.
To minimise the risks, experts have urged people to take precautionary measures, which include washing their hands regularly, sanitizing surfaces, and more. If you have already contracted an infection, then keep yourself hydrated, rest, and visit a doctor.